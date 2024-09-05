Green Day Rushed Offstage in Detroit Because of Security Issue, Video Shows

Play video content TMZ.com

Green Day's concert in Detroit nearly came to an early end ... 'cause the band booked it off the stage about 15 minutes into their set -- all because of a potential security issue.

The rock band took the stage at Comerica Park in the Motor City Wednesday night ready to bring the house down ... but, during their song "Welcome to Paradise," someone from backstage sprinted out and grabbed the bass player, Mike Dirnt, directing him offstage.

Lead singer Billy Joe Armstrong notices Dirnt leaving the stage, stares at him for a moment, then books it after him ... all while fans kept the song going ... even as the house lights came up.

After a few moments, a big notice pops up onscreen ... telling fans the show was in the middle of a "show pause."

About 20 minutes into Green Day show at Comerica Park, during the 2nd chorus of Longview, the band was suddenly ran off the stage. Unclear what happened but stage screens currently read SHOW PAUSE. PLEASE STANDBY FOR DETAILS. pic.twitter.com/4svVdWUgQ0 — Adam Graham (@grahamorama) September 5, 2024 @grahamorama

According to reports, someone flew a drone into the stadium ... forcing Detroit Police to clear the stage to ensure the band's safety. Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski tells the Detroit News they detained the man who allegedly flew the drone, pending further investigation.

Eyewitnesses say the stage remained deserted for about 10 minutes before the band walked back out and resumed playing.

Detroit! Sorry for the delay in the show tonight, Stadium security had us clear the stage while they dealt with a potential safety issue. DPD quickly resolved the situation, and we were able to continue. Thanks for understanding.💚#greendayDetroit — Green Day (@GreenDay) September 5, 2024 @GreenDay

GD went back out and finished the song ... and Billy Joe reportedly told the crowd "ain't no motherf***** that's gonna stop us, I'll tell you that" -- so, the scary incident didn't soften their vibe. The band later apologized to fans via X for the delay.