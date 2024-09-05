Polling 'Nostradamus' Predicts 2024 Presidential Winner, Unbroken Track Record

A noted history professor with a 40-year track record of successfully predicting presidential election outcomes has revealed who he thinks will win in November.

Allan Lichtman, dubbed the "Nostradamus" of U.S. elections for his flawless prognostications, used his tried-and-true model -- which skips the polls and pundits -- and he's concluded it'll be Kamala Harris who'll emerge the victor this year.

Using his offbeat model since 1981, Lichtman's the guy who called Republican nominee Donald Trump's shocker in 2016, and Biden's 2020 win.

The American University Distinguished Professor's model uses 13 "keys" to determine the likeliest outcome ... checking everything from the incumbent’s standing on the economy and foreign policy, to challenger charisma and major scandals.

If 5 or fewer of his keys -- based on "true/false" statements -- turn "false," the incumbent party is expected to win ... this year, that's the Democratic Party.

According to his playbook, Kamala’s got this in the bag ... 'cause the Democratic keys are looking solid -- no strong third-party challenger ... the economy’s not tanking ... Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act's making waves ... and there's currently no major social unrest.