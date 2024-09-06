Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'Basketball Wives' Jennifer Williams' Fiancé Christian Jailed Before Wedding

'Basketball Wives' Jennifer Williams' Fiancé Locked Up ... Doing Time Pre-Wedding!!!

"Basketball Wives" star Jennifer Williams' wedding plans are hitting a speed bump -- her fiancé Christian Gold is going to jail a week before he's supposed to be at the altar ... TMZ has learned.

Christian was taken into custody Friday morning in Georgia's DeKalb County courthouse for a probation violation. The judge sentenced Christian to 15 days behind bars, which must have been a major shock for Jennifer, who was in court supporting her man.

However, the judge showed some mercy for the couple's marital plans -- Christian's going to do 2 days in jail for now, and then he'll be temporarily released, so he can walk down the aisle.

Jennifer must have been relieved, but outside court, she kept mum about the judge's ruling.

Their wedding is set to go down September 14 in Paris, and right now, it looks like that will be possible.

The judge is allowing Christian to travel overseas for their nuptials, but afterward, there won't be any honeymoon -- he must return to DeKalb County to serve 13 more days behind bars. Talk about the old ball and chain.

Christian was on probation for a false imprisonment charge, for which he served 30 months and was released in early 2018, and put on probation -- but, a couple months ago, authorities say he traveled out of the U.S. without permission from his probation officer.

Jennifer Williams

According to court docs, he and Jennifer went to Italy and Switzerland in July, and interestingly, it looks like the probation officer busted 'em based on their social media posts.

Christian also failed to pay $12,500 in restitution to his victim, which he apparently settled up Friday during his court appearance.

Bottom line ... for now he's behind bars, instead of making rehearsal dinner plans.

