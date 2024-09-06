Putin's Lover Alina Kabaeva Snaps at Young Girl, Makes Her Cry

Vladimir Putin's lover Alina Kabaeva has one thing in common with the President of Russia -- she has ice in her veins ... making one young girl cry with her words.

A young rhythmic gymnast, identified as Karolina Tarasova, is brought to tears by Kabaeva -- an Olympic gold medalist herself -- during a tense training session.

Tarasova is a student at Kabaeva's elite gymnastics school, Sky Grace Academy, located in Sochi ... and clearly receives only tough love from Putin's paramour.

It's recently been reported Kabaeva is the mother of 2 young boys with Putin, but she shows no maternal instinct in training her 13-year-old pupil ... raging against Tarasova for dropping something during her routine.

Even after Tarasova assures her coach she won't make the mistake again, Kabaeva continues to rip into her after accusing her of doing it on purpose -- "This is the most awful thing - indifference. Remember it. Don't do it again Karolina, never at all."

She eventually eases up a little, offering her student an awkward hug after the exchange.

This isn't the first time Kabaeva has ripped into the rising athlete, either ... months earlier, she allegedly threatened to send Tarasova back to war-torn Ukraine after a poor performance.

Clearly, Kabaeva's nearly 2 decades with the Russian leader have rubbed off on her ... displaying only a cold demeanor while in the public eye.

Putin does not publicly acknowledge his relationship with Kabaeva or his alleged sons with her, Ivan and Vladimir Jr.