U.S. Journalist Evan Gershkovich Sentenced to 16 Years in Russia After Conviction

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was just hit with a 16-year prison term after being convicted of spying in Russia – a charge American leaders have categorically denied.

Gershkovich was found guilty Friday by a Russian court in Yekaterinburg as prosecutors asked for an 18-year sentence, but Evan instead was handed 16, according to multiple reports.

Play video content X/@BBCSteveR

In March 2023, Evan was first arrested for espionage as he took a trip to Yekaterinburg while

working on a WSJ story -- he's been in Russia ever since ... despite outcry here in the States.

The U.S. State Department has called Evan's detainment wrongful

and demanded that Vladimir Putin's government immediately release him.

Of course, the Russian dictator ignored U.S. officials and had his court move forward

with Evan's prosecution.