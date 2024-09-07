What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Singer Bad Bunny is in the building and here to stump you with some minor changes made to these two photos. Read through these clues and see if you've got what it takes to find the switch-ups. You've got this!

Fully clothed 😜 .... the Puerto Rican entertainer may have looked like a tourist (camera and all), but he was just heading into a music studio in Brooklyn and rockin' some New York swag! Take a good scroll up and down at this bad boy and secure the goods!