Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

OceanGate Titan Crew's Chilling Final Words Revealed During Hearing

OceanGate Submersible Chilling Final Texts From Crew On Board Revealed

oceangate titan submersible wreckage
Getty Composite

Final messages from the doomed Titan sub were revealed during a public hearing on the deep-sea implosion that tragically claimed the lives of all 5 crew members last year.

An animated recreation of the Titan’s journey was shown in the South Carolina hearing, and among the final messages sent by the crew ... a 3-word text appeared on screen -- "all good here."

Titan Submersible

The Titan crew had been in text-message communication with the support vessel, Polar Prince, which had requested "better comms" after they briefly lost contact -- just before the crew sent that message.

The Polar Prince repeatedly asked the Titan crew if they could still see the support vessel on their onboard display. That's when the reply was sent -- "yes," and "all good here."

Titan Submersible

The ships exchange a few more messages about positioning, before the Titan loses all communication with the Polaris Prince.

The Titan submersible dove last June and lost contact with the surface about 2 hours later. After days of desperate rescue efforts, it was revealed the sub had imploded shortly after its 2.4-mile dive began near Newfoundland, Canada, on its way to the Titanic wreck site.

Ten former employees of OceanGate, the company that operated the Titan expedition, are among 24 witnesses testifying before the Titan Marine Board of Investigation Monday. The board is investigating the causes of the tragedy.

ceangate wreckage
AP

Some experts estimate those aboard the Titan submersible may have realized their fate between 48 and 71 seconds before the catastrophic implosion.

ocean gate Missing Submarine
OceanGate

The family of Paul-Henri Nargeolet, one of the victims on board, hit OceanGate with a lawsuit last month ... accusing the company of persistent carelessness, recklessness and negligence that led to the fatal implosion.

matthew_perry_doc_kal
EXPOSING THE DARK TRUTH
TMZ Studios

Along with Nargeolet, CEO and sub-pilot Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, and Dawood's son Suleman also died in the submersible.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later