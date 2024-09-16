OceanGate Titan Crew's Chilling Final Words Revealed During Hearing

Final messages from the doomed Titan sub were revealed during a public hearing on the deep-sea implosion that tragically claimed the lives of all 5 crew members last year.

An animated recreation of the Titan’s journey was shown in the South Carolina hearing, and among the final messages sent by the crew ... a 3-word text appeared on screen -- "all good here."

The Titan crew had been in text-message communication with the support vessel, Polar Prince, which had requested "better comms" after they briefly lost contact -- just before the crew sent that message.

The Polar Prince repeatedly asked the Titan crew if they could still see the support vessel on their onboard display. That's when the reply was sent -- "yes," and "all good here."

The ships exchange a few more messages about positioning, before the Titan loses all communication with the Polaris Prince.

The Titan submersible dove last June and lost contact with the surface about 2 hours later. After days of desperate rescue efforts, it was revealed the sub had imploded shortly after its 2.4-mile dive began near Newfoundland, Canada, on its way to the Titanic wreck site.

Ten former employees of OceanGate, the company that operated the Titan expedition, are among 24 witnesses testifying before the Titan Marine Board of Investigation Monday. The board is investigating the causes of the tragedy.

Some experts estimate those aboard the Titan submersible may have realized their fate between 48 and 71 seconds before the catastrophic implosion.

The family of Paul-Henri Nargeolet, one of the victims on board, hit OceanGate with a lawsuit last month ... accusing the company of persistent carelessness, recklessness and negligence that led to the fatal implosion.

