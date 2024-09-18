Woman Survives Nightmare Encounter With Massive Python on Video

Play video content Viral Press

A woman in Thailand got herself a new squeeze -- in the form of a massive python that almost killed her!

Arrom Arunroj, 64, survived Tuesday night's savage encounter with the 13-foot-long, 44-pound snake inside her house in Samut Prakan, a province just south of Bangkok.

Video of the terrifying incident captures Arrom sitting on the floor inside a room with the coils of the serpent wrapped around her skinny frame. Arrom was completely helpless.

Arrom called out for help during the 2-hour ordeal, alerting a neighbor who had reached out to local authorities.

Rescue crews responded and forced their way into the locked home. After about 30 minutes, the rescuers freed Arrom from the clutches of the python and rushed her to a hospital, where she was treated for bites.