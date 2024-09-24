Skydiver Jumps With Surfboard, Catches Wave Upon Landing

Professional skydiver Sebastián Álvarez has pulled off an impressive new jump ... which perfectly ties together his love of skydiving and surfing.

The former Air Force pilot, who describes himself as a "passionate surfer" online, is going viral on social media ... after he coordinated a stunt with Red Bull that saw him skydiving on a surfboard. Yes, you read that correctly!!!

The jump is made even more impressive thanks to Alvarez's totally tubular landing ... where he caught a wave after deploying his parachute and gracefully touching down on the blue water below.

From Álvarez's caption, we can assume the stunt took place in the United Arab Emirates ... given the tags for "@visitabudhabi" and "@surfabudhabi."

Those familiar with Álvarez's career aren't necessarily surprised by his latest risk-taking stunt ... as the famous wingsuit flyer has collaborated with the energy drink company on a number of occasions.

In fact, just last month, Álvarez suited up in Red Bull gear and made a daring jump into a basin in Norway.

Álvarez uploaded a couple videos from the leap, where he can be seen soaring down into the basin courtesy of just a wingsuit.

Even fellow adrenaline junkie Orlando Bloom appears to be a fan ... as he too follows the sportsman on social media.