Restraining Order Against TikTok Star OnlyJayus Dismissed

A restraining order requested against TikTok star OnlyJayus has been dissolved ... and it's the result of her ex not showing up for the court hearing, TMZ has learned.

We broke the news that Brittany Lee Dejardo was seeking court-ordered protection against Isabella Avila, AKA OnlyJayus ... claiming her ex kept coming around her home, was verbally abusive, and allegedly used her massive social media accounts to berate her.

Brittany beelined it to court earlier this month and asked a judge for a temporary restraining order ... but that was dismissed Thursday.

Docs obtained by TMZ show the petitioner, Isabella's ex Brittany, failed to appear for the restraining order hearing ... and the case is dismissed without prejudice for lack of prosecution.

OnlyJayus told TMZ at the time the temporary restraining was issued that her ex's request was filled with falsehoods and things being taken out of context.

The TikTok star told TMZ in part ... "I take accusations of this nature very seriously and will be addressing this situation through the appropriate legal channels. I have no history of harassment or abusive behavior and am committed to maintaining my privacy and focusing on my well-being during this time."