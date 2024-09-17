TikToker Tianna Robillard Sparks Dating Rumors With Vikings Player

TikTok star Tianna Robillard appears to be moving from the AFC North to its NFC counterpart ... 'cause her recent social media activity has folks convinced she's now dating Minnesota Vikings player Ivan Pace Jr. after her dramatic split from Cody Ford.

The influencer -- who boasts more than 2 million followers on the video app -- went to her Instagram to show she was at U.S. Bank Stadium for Minnesota's win over the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday ... rocking a Vikings shirt, jean shorts and some white cowboy boots.

While Pace is not in Robillard's photos, the two were spotted together on the sidelines prior to kickoff -- hugging and posing for a quick photo together before Pace returned to his team warmups.

It's not the first time the two have been linked, either ... as a social media user uploaded footage of them walking around the Minnesota State Fair not too long ago.

While there is no official word if the two are, in fact, a couple -- we've reached out to Tianna for comment -- it's clear she has moved on from her Cincinnati Bengal ex-fiancé regardless.

As we previously reported, Robillard and Ford had a very public split -- with Tianna accusing the lineman of cheating.

