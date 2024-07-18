Tianna Robillard Says Her Ex-Fiancé Cody Ford Cheated On Her During Their Relationship

Play video content Hot Mess with Alix Earle

TikTok star Tianna Robillard is opening up about her split from her fiancé, Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Cody Ford ... with Robillard accusing him of cheating on her!

Robillard hopped on "Hot Mess with Alix Earle" to discuss her high-profile breakup with the five-year NFL veteran -- who proposed to TR in April.

Tianna -- who has 1.9 million TikTok followers -- said while issues popped up between the two during their two years together, things came to a head when she had an opportunity to travel to Paris for work ... a trip Ford could not join due to his football schedule.

"I instantly got a text saying how that would affect his week and how if I went, it would be a problem for him," she explained.

"It just like took over me like I don't feel supported. I don't feel like my wins are being celebrated, and I just feel like this career growth was almost becoming a little bit of an issue between us,"

Despite his objections, Robillard says she still went to the City of Lights ... but when she returned home from the trip, the relationship soured.

While live on TikTok, Robillard said she received messages from a fan claiming Ford was cheating on her while the two were long-distance.

Robillard said she was able to gather more receipts -- though she didn't specify. Tianna says it was time for her to go, so with the help of some friends, she moved out of the home she shared with Ford ... despite the fact he wanted to stay together.

"I think he knew all along that if anything were to happen, I would be gone," she said "But, I think since he proposed maybe it was like an added layer 'Oh everything gonna be fine.'"