Genie Bouchard Splits With Longtime Boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook

Genie Bouchard is single for the summer ... TMZ Sports has learned the tennis star and her longtime boyfriend, Jack Brinkley-Cook, have broken up.

Our sources say the two officially headed to Splitsville in April ... calling off a relationship that had lasted somewhere around two years.

The couple was first spotted together getting cozy on a beach in 2022 -- just after her breakup with NFL quarterback Mason Rudolph -- and in September 2023, they went Instagram official.

The duo seemed to have some serious staying power ... as even Brinkley-Cook's mom, Christie Brinkley, appeared to give her stamp of approval by posting some lovey pics of them while on vacation at the start of the New Year.

The two even dressed up as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for Halloween!

Unclear what the reason for the parting of ways was ... but Bouchard already seems to be soaking in the single lifestyle. She was seen livin' it up in Vegas last weekend ... before she headed home to do some yard work in a tiny green bikini.