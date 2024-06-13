TikToker Tianna Robillard Confirms Split from NFL Fiancé Cody Ford

A popular couple in the NFL is dunzo -- TikToker Tianna Robillard and her Bengals lineman fiancé Cody Ford have called off their relationship after getting engaged just this past April.

Fans started to speculate something was amiss after both Ford and Robillard deleted each other off their respective Instagram accounts this week.

The speculation only grew after the influencer posted a TikTok featuring Sabrina Carpenter's new song, "Please Please Please" -- which contains the lyrics "Heartbreak is one thing, my ego's another I beg you, don't embarrass me, motherf*****."

One of Robillard's 1.5 million followers commented on the video with confusion over her relationship status ... which prompted her to reply in a separate three-minute TikTok video from her car -- stuffed with her belongings -- confirming the two are no longer together.

"It's never going to be back together, that's for damn sure," she said tearfully. "I love him, and I always will, but some things are unrecoverable."

Robillard went on to say her world "has been turned upside down, and my world feels like it's gonna be different and I just want love and light to me and to him."

The two initially became Instagram official in January 2023 ... and grew in popularity when Robillard shared an awkward interaction with Ford after a game later that year, which went viral on social media.