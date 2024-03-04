Josh Allen's Ex Shares Cabo Bikini Pics After Breaking Silence On Split From QB

Just days after opening up on her split from NFL superstar Josh Allen, Brittany Williams is sharing more of herself -- posting some sexy bikini shots from her trip to Mexico.

The former Fresno State cheerleader -- who was Allen's ride-or-die GF through his first five seasons in Buffalo -- posed for the pics with a pal while the two were poolside at a resort in Cabo.

And, yeah, as you can see ... they're steamy.

"Woke up in Cabo 🤎," she wrote in a caption on the pics.

Williams has been revealing more about herself and her personal life recently ... breaking her silence on her breakup with Allen on the latest episode of the “Martinis and Bikinis” podcast last month.

While she never addressed Allen by name or revealed when the two officially called things quits, she said the duo dated for roughly a decade on and off -- and it was clear during the interview, she thought they would end up getting married.

She added that dating in the aftermath of the separation was "very, very difficult" -- although she's finding it much easier now.

"Dating life in New York is absolutely crazy," she said.

A few NFL WAGs supported her pics on Instagram on Monday ... with the significant others of Mitch Trubisky, George Kittle and Kyle Allen all leaving love.