Josh Allen Goes On Date With Hailee Steinfeld On NFL's Championship Sunday

Josh Allen didn't appear to have much interest in watching the NFL's championship games on Sunday ... instead, he opted for a day date with Hailee Steinfeld.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback -- who was just eliminated from the postseason on Jan. 21 -- was spotted enjoying some quality time with his girlfriend in Orange County, Calif. as the Chiefs, Ravens, 49ers and Lions battled for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Allen was seen gassing up Hailee's Range Rover ... before the two met up with some pals in Dana Point.

It's unclear if Allen was able to catch the big games while out ... but either way, it seems his focus was on getting some R&R with Steinfeld.

The two have been dating since last spring ... although they've largely kept their romance private. In fact, Steinfeld was hardly ever spotted at his games -- but eagle-eyed fans did at least notice her out at Bills vs. Rams game last month.

Of course, it'll be a while before she's able to see her man on the field again ... with the Bills' 2023 season over, he won't be suiting up for another seven or so months.