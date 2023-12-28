Hailee Steinfeld Jets From L.A. To Buffalo After Josh Allen Beats Chargers

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen still appear to be a thing ... 'cause the actress was spotted jetting from L.A. to Buffalo on Saturday just minutes after the QB beat the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

It's unclear if the "Starving" singer -- who wore a black hoodie and a mask during her airport travels -- was in attendance for Allen's win over the Bolts while in the City of Angels, but given the time, date and place of her flight to New York ... it seems likely.

Of course, that would appear to mean she and Allen are still very much dating -- this after they were first seen together in the spring.

You'll recall, the two had a bit of a romantic dinner date in May that was captured on camera -- and a few weeks later, they were seen packing on the PDA while vacationing in Mexico.

The couple has somehow avoided much of the public eye since -- though her flight over the weekend sure appears to indicate they're still going strong.

Allen was previously in a long-term relationship with Brittany Williams ... but they broke up following his 2022 season. Steinfeld, meanwhile, had dated Niall Horan in the past, though they split in 2018.