Josh Allen Says Patrick Mahomes Reached Out After Postgame Outburst

'I Know He Didn't Mean Anything By It'

Josh Allen isn't holding a grudge against Patrick Mahomes for blowing up during their postgame exchange on Sunday ... telling reporters he didn't take anything personally, and understood where he was coming from.

The Chiefs superstar went viral for losing his cool over the controversial Kadarius Toney penalty that derailed Kansas City's comeback hopes against the Buffalo Bills ... and when he met with Allen after the 20-17 loss, he didn't seem to display the best sportsmanship.

Patrick Mahomes was still upset about the offside call meeting with Josh Allen after the game. #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/6TYGJ1xnS9 — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 11, 2023 @thadbrown7

Allen was asked about the interaction with media members at the Bills' practice on Wednesday ... and he said Mahomes hit him up to make sure they were good.

"He reached out to me," Allen said. "And I was just like, 'It's football, it's a game of emotion.'"

In the clip, Mahomes is heard yelling, "Wildest f***ing call I've ever seen. Offensive offsides in that moment, man ... f***ing terrible."

Allen actually defended Mahomes ... saying the outburst just shows how much the game of football means to him.

"I know he didn't mean anything by it," he added. "I know the cameras caught the last few seconds of what we were talking about. But, he's an ultimate competitor. He wants to win, and that's why he is who he is."

