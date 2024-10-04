Amazon Prime Day 2024: Best Early Deals on Big Ticket Items!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Prime Day is back for the second time this year ... and a ton of items are already on sale!

Before Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2024 officially kicks off Tuesday, the retailer is rewarding early birds with some unbelievable discounts.

From a fully automatic espresso machine for coffee connoisseurs to a professional grade carpet cleaner that's perfect for pet owners, get a jump on the sweet sales for big ticket items now!

Keep the air clean in your home with this Levoit Air Purifier, perfect for large spaces.

This high tech air purifier is designed specifically for allergy groups, clearing the air of pollen, pet hair, dander, and dust. It has a 99.97% filtration efficiency for 0.1-0.3 μm airborne particulates and captures all those tiny particles -- with no worries of the HEPA-grade filter getting clogged.

It also has a Clean Air Delivery Rate of 242 cubic feet per minute, meaning it can purify the air of a 1800 ft² space once an hour.

Plus, control the whole device with the VeSync app where you can manage air purifier settings, set timers and check filter life. It can even be connected to third-party voice assistants like Amazon Alexa!

Take your cooking to the next level with this Ninja Foodi Air Fryer.

Not only can you get the benefits of a standard air fryer, but this device has five other cooking settings: air broil, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. With two extra large baskets, save yourself some time by cooking two dishes at once -- two different ways!

With a wide temperature range, your meals will be ready in no time. Cook a full 6-lb. chicken 30% faster than a traditional oven and take your frozen dishes from cold to crispy in no time.

When you're all finished cooking, it's easy to clean with nonstick cooking baskets and crisper plates that are dishwasher-safe.

Your carpets and rugs will never be cleaner once you get your hands on the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Plus Carpet Cleaner.

Give your carpets a deep clean with this professional grade cleaning system that uses turbo strength motor technology to deliver 40% stronger suction and remove the toughest pet stains and odors. Get your cleaning done in just 30 minutes by using Express Clean Mode.

Plus, it comes with PowerBrushes, a 2-in-one pet upholstery tool and a 3” tough stain tool. Also included is Bissell's Pet Stain and Odor plus Antibacterial Formula, which promises to rid your home of more than 90% of odor-causing bacteria, and the Bissell Pet Pro Oxy Urine Eliminator.

"Overall, I couldn't be more thrilled with the results and convenience this machine provides. It combines powerful cleaning capabilities with features tailored specifically for pet owners. If you're battling with fur, odors, and stains at home, the BISSELL ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Plus is definitely the way to go," one happy customer wrote.

Get the most out of your workout with the Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon.

Now's the time to invest in your health with this revolutionary smart ring that uses research grade sensors to monitor over 20 biometrics with precision. Discreetly track sleep, activity, stress and heart rate to get personal insights about your health.

Compatible with iOS and Android, the Oura Ring integrates with numerous apps including Apple Health, Google Health Connect, Natural Cycles, Flo and Strava.

Available in a variety of colors to match your style, the device is made from titanium and is built to last. It's non-allergenic, water resistant and has a 5 to 7 day battery life.

Start your day right with the Bosch VeroCafe Fully Automatic Espresso Machine.

Elevate your daily cup of coffee with the machine's barista-quality service, whether you're in the mood for a latte macchiato, cappuccino, flat white or espresso. Preheat your mug with the cup warmer and then let the Aroma Max System take care of everything -- from the flow rate and amount of water to the temperature of the heater and the grind of the beans.

Plus, try out a variety of over 35 beverages, including cold brew and slow brew, with the help of Coffee World from the Home Connect app. You'll wow your friends with all of their favorite specialty coffees!

One five-star reviewer wrote that "if you're an espresso enthusiast or someone who simply appreciates a well-crafted cup of coffee" this machine is truly a "game-changer."

Nothing tastes as good as a fresh squeezed glass of orange juice in the morning and thanks to Breville's The Juice Fountain, you can have delicious juice you want at any time!

Using its Cold Spin Technology, this state-of-the-art juicer can extract 70 fl oz of nutrient rich, up to five times faster than other cold press machines. Plus, its Italian-made precision mesh filter allows you to avoid damage to vitamins and minerals that typically occurs with the use of heat and processing.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "Like everything I have ever bought from Breville, this is a superb piece of kitchen equipment. It's well engineered, and it's rock-solid. The motor is more powerful than I have needed for anything I have put through the juicer."

Get your smoothest shave yet with this Braun Electric Shaver for Men.

With three flexible blades and its floating 360° Flex Head, this waterproof Series 7 shaver will adapt to your contours and give you an extremely close shave, even in tricky areas. Its AutoSense technology adjusts its power to your beard density but you can also select from three shaving modes: turbo, gentle and standard.

Made in Germany, this 10 Piece Set comes with several different attachments for all your grooming needs, including a body groomer and beard trimmer.

According to one five-star reviewer, it's the "best shaver" he's ever used.

Get zooming on your very own Gotrax Folding Electric Bike!

This compact bike is easy to store and transport, making it perfect for anyone constantly on the go. Weighing at only 45lbs., its 350W motor is powered by a removable built-in 36V 7.8Ah lithium battery. You can reach speeds of up to 15.5 mph and travel as far as 27.9 miles in pedal-assist mode.

Plus, Gotrax ensures you'll have a smooth ride with a rear suspension system that reduces road vibration and bumps. An added LED light will also illuminate your path, making it easy to ride in darker conditions.

One reviewer wrote: "The build quality is excellent, and the bike feels sturdy and reliable. I love how it combines practicality with fun, giving me the freedom to enjoy my rides without worrying about traffic or parking."

Go hands-free next time you're cleaning up your space thanks to the Shark PowerDetect NeverTouch Pro.

This robot vacuum and mop combo cleaner uses five powerful cleaning technologies to keep your home sparkling. That includes DirtDetect, which identifies areas with more debris to boost vacuuming performance, and StainDetect, which targets areas with more stains and then takes multiple cleaning passes.

Shark PowerDetect also utilizes NeverStuck Technology to prevent the device from getting trapped by obstacles and thresholds. When using the moping feature, it also avoids carpeted surfaces.

On top of that, you don't have to worry about cleaning up after a vacuuming session as the device automatically empties debris, refills its own water tank washes and dries the mopping pad after every clean.

Guarantee you'll reach your 10,000 steps a day goal with the Lontek Home Folding Treadmill.

Take a stroll or go for a jog from the comfort of your own home with this treadmill powered by a quiet brushless motor. Comfortably walk or run up to 7.5 mph thanks to multiple shock-absorbing blocks and a 7-layer non-slip running belt.

The multifunctional console and LED screen features real-time workout data, including time, distance, calories, speed, and heart rate. It also can display 12 preset scientific running programs.

Then, when you've wrapped up your workout session, simply fold the treadmill up for easy storage.