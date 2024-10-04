Jordyn Woods Flaunts Massive Diamond Ring, Sparks Engagement Rumors

Are wedding bells in the future for Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns?!

That's what some folks speculated on Thursday ... 'cause the influencer just shared a new snap on her social media page -- featuring a HUGE rock on her finger.

The 27-year-old posted several pictures of herself in a Knicks hoodie ... shortly after her man -- who spent the past nine seasons with the Timberwolves -- was traded to the Big Apple.

Woods looked great sporting the blue and orange ... but what really caught everyone's attention was the gigantic rock on her ring finger -- 'cause it's giving engagement vibes!!

Her 12 million Instagram followers called it out, too ... with one saying "You can’t just post that ring and not say anything!"

It's worth noting -- it's a mirror selfie, so it appears the jewelry is NOT on Woods' left ring finger ... but it wouldn't be a major shock if KAT did get on one knee at some point in the future.

The two lovebirds have been inseparable since 2020 ... and the four-time NBA All-Star has praised Woods for being his rock through the ups and downs, especially when his mother passed away due to COVID.

The couple also bought a $14 million Los Angeles mansion together in May ... so yeah, they're serious.