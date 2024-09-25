Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jordyn Woods, Karl-Anthony Towns Move Into $14 Million Home

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns recently dunked on the housing market ... moving into a $14 million L.A.-area mansion -- right down the street from Woods' pal Kylie Jenner.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Jordyn and KAT moved into the 7-bedroom, 17-bathroom home back in May -- snapping up the 11,000+-square-foot home that sits on more than 2 acres of land.

The property also comes with a 2-bedroom guest house, a 7,200-square-foot spa/sports/gym/entertainment pavilion, a large barn with space for 7 horses, and garages to accommodate 6 cars.

The kitchen comes with a pastry station and huge "walk-through" pantry, and sunny breakfast room that opens up to a large family room.

The happy couple also has a 350-bottle wine fridge, 13-seat home theater, mud room, and gift-wrap room.

On the grounds, the pair has a regulation-size tennis court, a pool with a waterfall and spa, a huge gym, dance studio, racquetball court, batting cage, and 150-person nightclub with a bar and a separate entrance.

Basically, the place is massive -- a veritable candyland for adults who like to host -- and, it's all Woods and Towns'.

BTW ... we told you all about the house that Kylie bought in the same neighborhood back in 2020 for $15 million -- and, it's literally a minute away from Casa Woods-Towns.

Remember ... Woods and Jenner were close pals back in the day, but only recently rekindled their relationship after a pretty big falling out. They're now making TikTok videos together -- and looking like the best of friends again.

Kylie hasn't quite moved into her place yet, we're told ... but, when she does the 2 will be just steps away from hanging out.

