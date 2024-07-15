Jordyn Woods, Karl-Anthony Towns Party W/ Paul George, Wife In Las Vegas

The Las Vegas heat wasn't enough to stop Jordyn Woods, Karl-Anthony Towns, Paul George and his wife Daniela from gettin' lit in Sin City ... the foursome partied all weekend long, and we got the pics!

Woods -- who has been dating KAT since 2020 -- posted BTS photos and videos of the weekend in America's Playground ... and revealed the couple was hanging with PG and wifey.

And, the ladies were stunning ... Woods wore a glitter champagne-colored dress while Daniela -- who married the Sixers forward in 2022 -- wore a revealing white satin dress.

"A little less than 48 hours In Vegas🙃🤩," Woods said. "You know it’s a good time when you barely get photos 🤪."

They also brought the double date to Zouk nightclub to see Lil Wayne perform.

According to Daniela and Paul's IG, the couples were in town to celebrate his show, 'Podcast P' ... along with Carmelo Anthony's podcast, '7 PM In Brooklyn' at the Wynn luxury hotel.

Several stars pulled up to show love, including NBA hooper John Wall, Quentin Richardson, "ATL" actor Jackie Long, and The Kid Mero.

"Immaculate Vegas vibes," George wrote on IG.