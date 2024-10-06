Vanderbilt Fans Rip Out Goalpost After Shocking Win Against Crimson Tide

Play video content

Vanderbilt Univ. scored a stunning win over Alabama on Saturday -- one of the biggest ever for the team -- and they celebrated with one of the craziest celebrations ever ... ripping the goalpost out of the ground and dragging it miles away for its new home in a famous river!!!

The goalpost has come down in the south end zone pic.twitter.com/VaMcGqtYSM — Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) October 5, 2024 @aria_gerson

The Commodores crushed the Crimson Tide by a score of 40-35, and Nashville fans went nuts ... rushing the field at FirstBank Stadium and somehow dislodging the goalpost from the ground.

But that wasn't the end ... fans lugged the gigantic object more than 3 miles to its new home -- in the Cumberland River.

Hundreds of fans roared with approval by the river bank and the goalpost acclimated to its new surroundings.