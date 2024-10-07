Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Circus Acrobat's Horrifying Drop Caught on Camera, Both Arms Broken

Circus Acrobat Horrifying Plunge Caught On Camera!!!

100724-circus-acrobat-falls-kal
TERRIFYING PLUNGE
East2West News

A circus acrobat took a horrifying 20-foot tumble during her act, leaving her with both arms broken -- and it's all caught on camera!

Audience members, including kids, were left gasping as aerial gymnast Valeriya Zapashnaya took a shocking dive to the ground after a botched trick during her performance in the Russian city of Kemerovo.

100724-circus-acrobat-falls-2
East2West News

At first, everything seemed to be going swimmingly as Zapashnaya clung to her male partner, and they started spinning high above the center ring without a safety harness.

But then things took a nosedive when she attempted a backflip. Instead of landing gracefully in between her partner's extended legs, she misjudged it and went crashing down to the floor.

100724-circus-acrobat-falls-primary
East2West News

The show’s director, Yaroslav Zapashny, revealed she's already had surgery on one of her broken arms.

He also stressed that though the accident was a human error on her part, Valeriya's in good spirits and ready to get back to performing as soon as she can.

100724-circus-acrobat-falls-1
East2West News

Looks like this isn’t her first rodeo -- just 18 months earlier, Zapashnaya, who hails from a well-known Russian circus dynasty, took another nasty spill that left her with a broken arm and a lacerated forehead.

related articles