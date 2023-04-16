Coachella Acrobat Badly Injured As Paramedics Rush to Help, Crowd in Shock

Play video content TMZ.com

Day 2 of Coachella had a terrifying incident when an acrobat fell from high above the stage and crashed in a heap upon the ground.

The acrobat was performing for around 5 minutes when her leg appeared to slip, causing her to slam to the ground, between 2 speakers. It's unclear if she suffered an injury in the air or simply lost her grip on the aerial silks.

The woman was motionless as members of the acrobatic team scrambled to help her. She had no movement at all.

Paramedics arrived quickly and placed her on a backboard. She appeared to blink as they took her away, which is good news.

The crowd was stunned, with some folks trying to get the DJ to stop playing music. A young girl was so traumatized by what she saw, she fainted.

No word on the condition of the acrobat.