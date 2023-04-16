Coachella Day 2 -- New Day ... Same High-Key Hotness!

The California desert doubled down on the second day of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival and didn't show any signs of slowing down as some of the biggest names in Hollywood charged head first into a Saturday filled with sexy parties, mind-melting music from BLACKPINK, Rosalia, Charli XCX ... and epic friends.

Storm Reid brought a slinky top and braids to the exclusive Revolve party, while 'Too Hot To Handle' babe Kayla Rich got tied up in a string bikini and some cut-off jeans. GloRilla gave Indio a sneak peek into her Sunday performance with a psychedelic two piece to have you drooling for #GloChella!

The parties were full steam ahead as all the biggest brands made their mark on influencers with all kinds of swanky secret parties for those looking for the private party vibes. Bella Thorne was shining bright with a pair of mirror chrome boots and Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia Bryant, kept it casual while at the Marc Jacobs shindig. Other brands like Guess Jeans, Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequilla and H&M we all on hand to hook up the festivals famous.

Not all those Day 1 ragers were up and at 'em yesterday ... there was plenty of resting and soaking up some sun from the comforts of one of the many private pools. Aurora Culpo gave a whole new meaning to the phrase "kickin' it by the pool" ... her muted black suit still somehow gave her a leg up on the Coachella competition.

Saturday was definitely also for the boys ... cause YouTube vloggers Toddy Smith was hanging on the pools edge with some buds, while Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar wedged themselves close together for some selfies to show they clearly still have pull in Hollywood.