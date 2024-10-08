Ethel Kennedy Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke, Family Announces

Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Robert F. Kennedy Sr., is in a hospital recovering from a stroke ... the famous family announced.

Ethel suffered the stroke in her sleep last Thursday and was taken to a hospital, where she's getting care and is surrounded by family ... according to a statement Tuesday from Joe Kennedy III.

The Kennedys say Ethel is "comfortable" ... but they are asking for thoughts and prayers.

Sharing some news about one of my heroes. pic.twitter.com/kcSqSNfabC — Joe Kennedy III (@joekennedy) October 8, 2024 @joekennedy

The 96-year-old enjoyed a great summer and start of fall, spending time with her children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandkids, getting out on the water and going out to eat in the weeks and months before suffering the stroke ... the family says.

Ethel has 11 kids, including Kathleen, Joe and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ... and she's the sister-in-law of former President John F. Kennedy.

She was pregnant when RFK was assassinated while running for president in 1968 and never remarried.

A year after RFK's assassination, Ethel founded the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights nonprofit in his honor.