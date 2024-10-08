Amazon Prime Day 2024: Best Savings on Electronics and Gadgets

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2024 are back -- and so are savings on some top-tier electronics!

If you like to be connected, you won't want to miss out on these incredible deals covering a wide variety of electronic devices for home, work, and on-the-go. Whether you're exercising, cooking, cleaning, or even managing the temperature of your house, technology can make everything more convenient.

Make sure you and your loved ones have all the tech you need -- and maybe some you didn't even know you wanted -- by checking out the best deals in Prime before they're gone!

More than just a fantastic set of earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds are "the world's first all-in-one hearing health experience. You'll still get the incredible sound quality and comfort of Apple's Airpod design, but now with an additional scientifically validated hearing test, clinical-grade hearing aid feature, and hearing protection, to keep your ears hearing stronger and longer.

Intelligent noise control filters out twice the background noise, while transparency mode can keep you as tuned in as you need to be. And if you want the best of both words, these Airpods offer an Adaptive Audio experience. Dust, sweat, and water resistance guarantee that this product will stay with you through all your activities, keeping you safe, alert, and in better ear health.

While the Apple Airpods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones sits snugly around your ears, cupping them in memory foam comfort, you'll think you're hearing sounds near and far with stunning realism and direction, thanks to the personalized spatial audio experience.

With both Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes, you can choose your level of immersion, while its battery life of up to 20 hours on a single charge will keep you moving through your day effortlessly. These AirPods Max pause automatically when you take them off and automatic switching helps you move seamlessly across all your Apple devices.

Stay productive without missing a beat with this DeerRun Walking Pad 2-in-1 UnderDesk Treadmill. You'll be able to hit all your deadlines, and your fitness goals, with this easy to use -- and even easier to store -- multi-faceted pad perfect for getting in your steps, with speeds up to 3.8 MPH.

Weighing only 41.8 pounds with a 44x20/4.5 inch frame, the built-in wheels make this space saver easy to store almost anywhere. The 2.5HP motor is quiet (below 50 dB) and has an oil drip hole in the corner to keep the 16" running belt running for as long as you can.

Shut out all the distractions with zero discomfort with Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Headphones. You can keep your focus where you need it with two listening modes: Quiet to shut out the whole world and Aware for when you need to know what else is happening around you.

Plush earcup cushions guarantee comfort, while the secure and comfortable padded band will keep the over the ear headphones from getting uncomfortable even over long listening sessions. The long-lasting battery helps with that, too, offering up to 24 hours on a single charge. And if you prefer a wired connection, the included audio cable with in-line microphone guarantees you can use them any time.

You won't miss a beat with the stick form design of these JBL Tune Flex Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds delivering that Pure Bass Sound JBL is known for. Add the Active noise cancelling and Ambient Aware features and the background fades away, while allowing you to tune in when you need to be aware.

With 4 mics and superior sound, hands-free calling in stereo has never sounded better, while up to 32 hours of battery life (depending on settings) guarantees you'll be able to keep going -- and water resistant and sweatproof design means you're ready for anything.

Now you can bring and share your music everywhere you go with the superior sound quality of the JLB Go 3 Portable Speaker. This amazing, compact-sized Bluetooth speaker, with built-in battery, is both waterproof and dustproof, so it's perfect from the beach to exploring haunted houses!

Available in multiple colors, you can tailor your Go3 to your personality and style, while its extended charge offers up to five hours of uninterrupted playtime. Stream from your phone, tablet, or any of your devices to share your favorite media with friends and family in stunning stereo sound.

Now you can clean up after your pets while helping animals at the same time, with an incredible opportunity connected to the Bissell CleanView Rewind Upright Bagless Vacuum. Every purchase helps Bissell's support of our favorite housemates through the Bissell Pet Foundation's From Cart to Care program.

As for the vacuum, you'll never get tangled in a cord again, thanks to its convenient automatic cord rewind, while the active extension wand gives you 10 extra feet of reach. OnePass technology can pick it up on the first pass, while its Scatter-Free design minimizes cleanup scatter on hardwood floors. Keeping your floors clean has never been easier, or felt better!

Don't miss a moment of the action, no matter what your passion, with this TCL 55-Inch Class Q65 QLED 4K Smart TV with Fire TV. From gaming to sports to comedy to drama, nature shows and video games, the gorgeous picture and sound quality will keep you tuned in, while having Alexa built-in allows you to never have to give up (though it can't bring you snacks ... yet).

On top of the incredible picture quality of 4K, this TV also offers higher brightness than, Dolby Vision for more accurate color and stronger contrast, as well as Game Accelerator 120 with up to 120 VRR to minimize game lag. No matter how you TV, this device has got you covered!

With a clean design and incredible functionality, the Google Nest Thermostat matches any home decor style, while offering the ability to manage your house through its impressive programming array, and from anywhere in the house.

This Energy Star certified smart thermostat can turn itself down when you leave, while its own app allows you to manage the most energy efficient home right from your device. The system also monitors your HVAC system, alerting you if anything seems off, and you can even tie it into your existing smart home platforms. You'll feel safer and be more in control of your home environment than ever before.

Your oven might start to feel neglected once you fully experience all the cooking possibilities of this Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer. And with the convenience of nonstick dishwasher-safe basket and tray, you might just find yourself turning to your new kitchen best friend night after night.

The TurboFry comes with easy pre-sets for fries, chicken, fish, and meat, and is the perfect cooking alternative for pizza, garlic bread, potatoes, eggs, frozen foods, and so much more. You name it, you can probably cook it in your air fryer -- and with 98 percent less oil than traditional deep frying, it's so much healthier, too. Plus, that shake reminder alarm ensures the perfect cook every time, while the automatic shutoff makes it safe for the whole household.

Be ready for even the tightest jobs with DeWalt's 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit. Its compact, lightweight design means it'll fit into most of those awkward places, and it won't wear you out while you're working. The kit includes two batteries and a charger, while its convenient carrying bag ensures you'll always be ready for even the biggest jobs.

The drill/driver combo offers two different speeds (0-450 & 1,500 rpm), making it suitable for a variety of needs, while its high performance motor delivers 300 UWO (unit watts out) of power. The 1/2-inch single sleeve ratcheting chuck offers tight bit gripping for the perfect drive the first time and every time.

Now you can stay charged with this handy Belkin MagSafe Charger 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand. The sleek design makes it inconspicuous while not in use, while its versatile upright design means you can be charging your iPhone (12-16) right alongside your newer series Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time.

The wireless charger supports Apple's fast charging technology up to 15W for your iPhone, with a 33 percent faster charge for your Apple Watch. Its powerful magnetic connection allows for an easy and secure placement. You can even use Standby features on your iPhone while its charging, easily shifting from landscape for streaming or portrait for FaceTime.