San Diego Police Body Cam Shows Detective Fatally Shooting Suspect

Authorities have released video footage capturing the moment an officer fatally shoots a narcotics suspect at a car dealership near Naval Base San Diego in California.

Footage from body cam shows Detective Douglas Akers from the San Diego County Sheriff's Office opening fire on suspect Gene Stewart, who had fired at the officer first from inside a parked tow truck, shattering the passenger-side window glass.

In the footage, Akers returns fire into the window. Stewart then emerges from the truck, hunched over, clutching his gun to his chest.

The detective fires more shots at Stewart, causing him to fall to the ground, where he ultimately died.

Authorities say the incident began when deputies pulled over a motorist for a traffic violation. As the driver of the white Acura stopped, Stewart jumped out of the front passenger seat and took off running.

The driver and another passenger were detained and arrested on suspicion of drug offenses.

Meanwhile, deputies searched the area for the fleeing suspect, Stewart ... and a witness reported seeing him at a nearby car dealership, where he got into the flatbed tow truck -- the site of the deadly gunfire.