TMZ TV Hot Takes: Jennifer Lopez, Kamala Harris, Dak Prescott

Jennifer Lopez is breaking her silence on her split from Ben Affleck, Kamala Harris is cracking open a cold one on TV and Dak Prescott is remodeling ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles explain why J Lo feels her "whole world exploded" when her marriage to Ben ended in divorce.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Harris sharing a beer with Stephen Colbert on his talk show.

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo explain why Dak watched his Texas mansion get demolished.