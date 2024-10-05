TMZ TV Hot Takes: Diddy and Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Boyz II Men

What a wild week it's been!!! So, be sure to settle in for a roundup of all the juicy TMZ TV hot takes you may've missed.

TMZ Live

Kicking things off on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Babcock dive into all the latest Diddy developments, including his eyebrow-raising talk show appearance with a teenage Justin Bieber back in 2011.

TMZ on TV

Next up, on "TMZ on TV," Harvey and the group break down the new developments in the Menendez Brothers case ... including Kim Kardashian's defense of the infamous siblings after visiting them in prison.

TMZ Sports

On "TMZ Sports," Babcock speaks with Boyz II Men's Shawn Stockman, who explains the band's surprising connection to UFC fighter Khalil Rountree.