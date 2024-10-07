TMZ TV Hot Takes: Kanye West and Bianca Censori, Taylor Swift, Jabrill Peppers
Kanye West and Bianca Censori are possibly heading for divorce, Taylor Swift is skipping a Travis Kelce birthday event, and more details are emerging from the Jabrill Peppers arrest ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.
TMZ Live
First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles explain why things aren't looking good for Kanye and Bianca's marriage.
TMZ on TV
Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Taylor no-showing at Travis' birthday charity event.
TMZ Sports
And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo break down all the allegations from Jabrill's arrest for assault.
