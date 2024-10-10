Marilyn Manson Misconduct Case Has New Leads and Evidence, Says D.A.

Marilyn Manson may still face charges for alleged sexual misconduct ... with the L.A. District Attorney saying new evidence has recently emerged in the case.

Los Angeles County D.A. George Gascón released a statement Thursday ... saying prosecutors in the D.A.'s Sex Crimes Division are reviewing new leads and additional evidence that have come to their attention from the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

While he didn't provide any details, Gascón adds senior staffers are meeting with accusers in this case before they make a filing decision. He did note he isn't meeting with them personally though ... saying it would be inappropriate for him, as D.A., to do so during the investigation.

D.A. Gascón says his office will make a filing decision soon, and they will announce that decision publicly when the time comes.

Remember ... several women -- including "Westworld" star Evan Rachel Wood and "Game of Thrones" actress Esmé Bianco -- came forward back in 2021 claiming Manson had abused them.

Wood claims Manson started grooming her as a teenager, adding she feared retribution from the controversial rock star for years before she spoke out.

However, in 2022, law enforcement sources told us Manson's case likely wouldn't result in charges ... with our sources saying there had been "some credibility issues with the victim."