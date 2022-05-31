Marilyn Manson Sexual Assault Case Likely Won't Amount to Charges

Marilyn Manson has been the target of a sexual assault investigation for more than a year, but as the case winds down, detectives haven't found solid evidence that'll nail the rocker ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us there have been, "some credibility issues with the victim" which have made it hard to build a legit case.

Cops are close to submitting their findings to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office, who ultimately will make the decision, but it's hard to imagine they'd charge without the goods. While we're told the case likely won't amount to charges, that can always change if new evidence emerges.

TMZ broke the story, Special Victims Unit detectives descended on Manson's L.A. home back in November, executing a search warrant and seized media storage units -- including hard drives.

Prior to that, cops were digging into abuse allegations -- including accusations he locked women into a soundproof room in the home to punish them.

As we reported, Evan Rachel Wood, who Manson dated back in 2007 has made very public allegations of abuse against the rocker.

In a shocking lawsuit filed against Wood by Manson, he accused his former lover of writing a fake letter from the FBI, pretending to be an agent and hinting at the fact he was under investigation.

Manson claims Wood and a friend of hers then distributed the letter to other victims and media members to make it appear as if he was actually in trouble.

Early in 2021, Manson was visited by cops, and a helicopter was used to search his home after someone called in a welfare check ... so he's had plenty of law enforcement interaction over the course of the last year and a half.