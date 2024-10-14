Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Navy Parachutist Crash-Lands on Woman, Teen at Fleet Week Event, on Video

LOOK OUT BELOW!!!
A U.S. Navy parachutist had a less-than-graceful landing, dramatically crashing down on a mother and her teenage child at the San Francisco Fleet Week event.

The shocking incident was caught on camera Sunday, showing the Navy Leap Frogs parachutist flailing through the air before tumbling into the middle of a crowd, moments after another jumper nailed a flawless landing.

You can hear the gasps from the horrified crowd as the whole thing goes down. A witness reported the mother and child were quickly attended to by the Fleet Week team.

Pics from the scene show the woman was taken via stretcher to the hospital for a further check-up, while the teen was evaluated right there on the scene. Thankfully, they both only sustained minor injuries.

According to the U.S. Navy, the parachutist walked away without a scratch.

San Francisco Fleet Week is all about celebrating the Armed Forces, featuring an annual lineup of air shows for enthusiastic crowds ... though not everyone was thrilled with this display.

