BMX Rider Kriss Kyle Performs Insane Bike Tricks 2,000 Feet In Air From Balloon

BMX rider Kriss Kyle is back at it again ... performing a series of jaw-dropping bike tricks while suspended 2,000 feet in the air by a hot air balloon.

Check out the insane video ... you see the moments before Kyle, whose been on the BMX scene since he was 10, climbs into the hot air balloon as everyone wishes him well as he embarks on the death-defying journey.

Kriss came dangerously close to the edge of the floating skatepark multiple times ... but the dare-devil stuck his landing each time and even found time to admire the breathtaking scenery of the Cotswolds in the UK.

And, while he may have been wearing a parachute, this was still very dangerous.

Kyle, with major help from Red Bull, pulled off the project as part of a new documentary he's working on called "Don't Look Down" ... which examines how the stunt started as a daydream and became a reality.

Kriss has earned a reputation for pushing the envelope on the BMX landscape since his first major competition at the Transgression Skate Park Jam in 2008.