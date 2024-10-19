Alleged NYC Crash Scam Caught On Outrageous Dashcam Video

Play video content

A car full of alleged scammers in NYC is going viral for what appears to be an outlandish attempt at insurance fraud -- and the woman who says she was their target captured it all on dashcam.

Here's the deal ... footage posted on TikTok by Ashpia Natasha -- which has racked up 35 million views -- shows her slamming on the brakes after a car pulled in front of her on the Belt Parkway in Queens and suddenly stopped short.

After a couple of beats, the lead car reverses quickly ... slamming into the front end of Ashpia's car. The end result looks like a violent rear-ender took place.

Ashpia was on the phone with her husband the whole time, telling him she did not know what the hell was going on and was shocked ... 'cause it all happened so fast and was so insane.

She claims the 2 backseat passengers blocked their rear window with a “tarp” so the male driver could switch seats with a female passenger ... all 4 people appeared to act injured, bailed out and looked at the damage afterward.

Cops were called, but since no one seemed to actually be hurt, they did not come to the scene ... and told Ashpia to exchange info with the other driver, which she claims she did.

It was only afterward -- when she looked at the cam footage -- she realized something was super fishy about the whole thing, especially because one of the occupants -- who Ashpia claims was really the driver -- was picked up in a different car, before the others left the scene in their damaged car.