Ivanka Trump Shares Workout Secrets Behind Her Sculpted Physique

Ivanka Trump is spilling her fitness secrets, sharing the 5 workout moves that keep her in tip-top shape and give her that sculpted look.

In her Tuesday IG video, Ivanka took fans through her workout routine, demonstrating barbell back squats, deadlifts, TRX rows, lat pull-downs, and banded deficit curtsy lunges -- and she even broke down the weights she used and the number of reps for each move.

Ivanka was giving serious fitspo vibes in her baby blue two-piece, barely breaking a sweat as she nailed each move like a pro to the beat of Megan Thee Stallion's "Mamushi" featuring Yuki Chiba.

The former First Daughter dropped a detailed breakdown of her fitness journey in the caption, saying it was a game-changer after swapping out her usual cardio and yoga sessions for some heavy-duty weightlifting and resistance training.

She also shared she likes to keep things fun with a bunch of outdoorsy activities such as hiking, wake-surfing and tennis.