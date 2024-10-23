Drunk-Driving Suspect Going Wrong Way Passes Kamala's Motorcade on Highway, on Video

Play video content

Kamala Harris' motorcade played a pivotal role in a suspected drunk driver getting taken into custody in Wisconsin this week.

U.S. Secret Service spokesperson Joe Biesk confirmed the Vice President's motorcade was involved in an incident Monday night in Milwaukee, where a motorist was "traveling in the opposite direction on the highway" ... driving toward the Presidential hopeful.

The incident was caught on video. Check it out ... you can see the driver getting much too close for comfort to Harris' motorcade while driving on the wrong side of the road.

Per the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is a 55-year-old man from Milwaukee who was driving an SUV in the wrong direction at about 8:20 PM on Interstate 94 at the time the VEEP's motorcade made its way through the Brew City. The highway had reportedly been closed to traffic for the motorcade.

The driver kept to the left of the roadway as the entire motorcade, consisting of at least 12 vehicles, passed -- before the last of the escorting sheriff's cruisers then pulled the suspect over.

The sheriff's office stated deputies suspected the man of being impaired, given an open container of beer was allegedly found in his vehicle.

The driver failed field sobriety tests, and the unidentified suspect was arrested for drunken driving and second-degree recklessly endangering safety -- he remained in jail without bail as of Tuesday night, according to WISN-TV. An arrest report states the man "almost struck a vehicle in the VPOTUS' motorcade." The suspect later said he had no intention of harming Harris.

The Secret Service spokesperson added ... "We are grateful to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office for its response which allowed them to stop the motorist and take the driver into custody for DUI."