Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

Disguised in this crazily-altered photo is a celebrity couple who take it all the way back to the year 2000 ... Given the following clues, see if you've got what it takes to unscramble the unknown duo!

They first met working together on a slasher film, and as spooky as it sounds: you better watch out, because they know know what you did last summer! These hot parents have two kids and recently enjoyed date night, posing in front of Haunted Mansion Holiday at Disneyland Park.

Need one more clue? “Scooby Doobie Doooo!”