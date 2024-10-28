Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Stars Seeing Red For Spooky Season ... Major Drippage🩸!

The celebs are always providing inspo, so grab your fake blood, because it's a blood bath in Hollywood and the celebs are showin' out with some major drippage! These bloody pics may make you squeamish ... scroll slowly!

Double thumbs up for Sydney Sweeney who doused herself in some flake blood, Finneas better watch out, because his girl Claudia Sulewski has got a bloody hammer and she ain't afraid to use it!

Keepin' it the fam, Billie Eilish snapped a creepy selfie, showing a gashed nose and a slashed cheek, but not to worry: those "Ocean Eyes" were still intact!

And you better "get out, leave" before Jojo and Nicole Scherzinger end you and it's "too late"!

Enter our gallery at your own risk and see which stars are blood crazed!