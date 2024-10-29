Jeremy Allen White Seen on Set of Bruce Springsteen Biopic

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jeremy Allen White Feels Good to Be the Boss!!! Dead Ringer For Bruce Springsteen

Jeremy Allen White was born to play Bruce Springsteen .... judging from the latest pics from the set.

JAW is playing the 1982 version of The Boss ... the movie -- "Deliver Me From Nowhere" -- chronicles the making of his album, "Nebraska."

Jeremy is all Bruce, at times wearing light blue jeans and a beige work jacket with a cig in hand. In other shots, he's in the obligatory black leather jacket, plaid shirt and hat.

There was one snag ... Bruce has brown eyes and Jeremy has blue -- the problem was solved with contacts.

The two guys have a little history ... The "Bear" star hit up the premiere of the documentary, "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band" and took pics with Bruce.

"Nebraska" was a key era for Bruce. The album is considered a triumph of inspiration ... filled with Bruce's trademark ... singing about the struggles of working-class folks looking for a purpose in life.

As the studio puts it, "'Nebraska' is considered one of Springsteen's most enduring works -- raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe."

Fun fact ... Bruce recorded the album in a New Jersey bedroom without his E Street Band.

The movie comes out next year.

