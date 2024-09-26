Jeremy Allen White Seen Kissing 'The Bear' Costar on Rosalía's Birthday

Jeremy Allen White is feeling "Shameless" about swapping spit with his "The Bear" costar on his ex-girlfriend Rosalía's birthday ... happily cuddling up to actress Molly Gordon in new pics.

Check it out ... "The Bear" star, who recently took home his 2nd Emmy Award, is seen making out with his on-screen girlfriend in Los Angeles Wednesday. The actress throws her arms around Jeremy's neck in one shot, while also planting a big chef's kiss on his lips.

Jeremy then opens a car door for Molly ... a loving gesture that seems to signify the two are serious about one another.

It looks like the pair has taken their romance off the small screen, as no cameras were in sight of the surprising smooch ... so, this clearly wasn't a scene for the new season of "The Bear."

The make-out session appears to confirm that Jeremy's relationship with singer Rosalía has officially cooled off.

Not only have Jeremy and Rosalía not been photographed together since July of this year, but the Spanish artist threw a huge birthday bash in Paris for her birthday ... where the actor was notably MIA.

Jeremy and Rosalía were first romantically linked back in late 2023 ... after they both called off serious relationships. The singer had just called off her engagement to Rauw Alejandro and the actor's wife, Addison Timlin, had filed for divorce earlier in the year.

Though the duo never commented about their romance, there was no denying the chemistry between them ... as they were regularly seen locking lips and smoking cigarettes all over L.A.