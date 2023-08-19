Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Affectionate at Kid's Soccer Practice Amid Divorce

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin have figured out what seems to be an elusive concept in divorce generally and Hollywood divorces specifically ... parting without hate.

Jeremy and Addison both showed up for their daughter's soccer practice Friday in L.A., and at least on the surface, they seemed like a happy family.

As we reported, Addison has filed for divorce and Jeremy seems to have moved on to a new relationship with model Ashley Moore, with whom he was making out earlier this month.

Nevertheless, Jeremy and Addison, who share 2 young daughters, seemed to get along just fine, at times high-fiving and hugging each other. And they don't seem like phony hugs, either!

Apparently, this soccer team is a thing for celebs ... Hilary Duff was there as well.

