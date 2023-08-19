Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Affectionate at Kid's Soccer Practice Amid Divorce

Jeremy Allen White, Addison Timlin Friendliest Divorce Ever!!!

8/19/2023 6:41 AM PT
Jeremy Allen White, Addison Timlin, and Hilary Duff Enjoy Time With Their Kids
Backgrid

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin have figured out what seems to be an elusive concept in divorce generally and Hollywood divorces specifically ... parting without hate.

Jeremy Allen White Addison Timlin Hilary Duff
Backgrid

Jeremy and Addison both showed up for their daughter's soccer practice Friday in L.A., and at least on the surface, they seemed like a happy family.

8/5/23
HEATIN' UP
BACKGRID

As we reported, Addison has filed for divorce and Jeremy seems to have moved on to a new relationship with model Ashley Moore, with whom he was making out earlier this month.

Jeremy Allen White Addison Timlin Hilary Duff
Backgrid

Nevertheless, Jeremy and Addison, who share 2 young daughters, seemed to get along just fine, at times high-fiving and hugging each other. And they don't seem like phony hugs, either!

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Unite at Daughter's Soccer Game
Backgrid

Apparently, this soccer team is a thing for celebs ... Hilary Duff was there as well.

When you watch Angelina/Brad, Kevin/Christine, Britney/Sam, you gotta give it to Jeremy and Addison ... they do divorce right.

