Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro End Engagement After 2 Years Together

Rosalía and her fiancé, Rauw Alejandro, aren't gonna be saying their "I dos" after all -- 'cause the famous couple is apparently splitting up.

The two Spanish singers have decided to end their fairly new engagement -- this after 2 years together, according to People. Per the outlet, they still have love and respect for one another ... but are calling it quits.

There's no further elaboration for what went wrong ... their uncoupling is certainly shocking fans, as it seems to have come out of nowhere.

Rosalía announced she'd been proposed to by Rauw this past March, and of course ... she said yes. The engagement followed a very public romance they enjoyed since September 2021, when they first went public on Instagram. Since then, they've been mostly inseparable.

While their supporters -- of which there are many worldwide -- are certainly bummed (check X) ... ya gotta figure there are some happy to see these two superstars newly single. Fact is -- they're both incredibly attractive (and talented) ... and now, they're both on the market.