Ex-MLB All-Star Francisco Cordero Robbed Of Chain At Gun Point, Video Shows
Former star MLB pitcher Francisco Cordero -- who played 14 seasons in the Bigs -- was robbed at gunpoint for his chain ... and the whole stick-up was captured on surveillance video!
According to El Nuevo Diaro, a news outlet in the Dominican Republic, the 49-year-old was playing dominos with three others outside a grocery store in Santo Domingo on Oct. 25 when two individuals on a motorcycle pulled up.
The passengers quickly hopped off the bike and rushed Cordero, pointing a gun at him.
FC didn't resist, quickly raising his hands. One of the thieves, who was wearing a bandana, then snatched Cordero's chain off before stumbling away.
Cordero told another local outlet, N Digital, that he believes the crime was planned.
"It doesn't seem like it was a random robbery because the assailant jumped off the motorcycle, grabbed the gun and went straight to me, took off my chain and left," Cordero said.
"He didn't take the money I had in my pockets, nor my cell phone, nor did he address anyone else."
Cordero is a three-time MLB All-star who played from 1999 to 2012. He pitched for the Tigers, Rangers, Brewers, Reds, Blue Jays, and Astros.
The D.R. native had 796 strikeouts and 329 saves. He recently served as a pitching coach for the American League team in the All-Star Futures Game.