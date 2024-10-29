Ex-MLB All-Star Francisco Cordero Robbed Of Chain At Gun Point, Video Shows

Play video content

Former star MLB pitcher Francisco Cordero -- who played 14 seasons in the Bigs -- was robbed at gunpoint for his chain ... and the whole stick-up was captured on surveillance video!

According to El Nuevo Diaro, a news outlet in the Dominican Republic, the 49-year-old was playing dominos with three others outside a grocery store in Santo Domingo on Oct. 25 when two individuals on a motorcycle pulled up.

The passengers quickly hopped off the bike and rushed Cordero, pointing a gun at him.

FC didn't resist, quickly raising his hands. One of the thieves, who was wearing a bandana, then snatched Cordero's chain off before stumbling away.

Cordero told another local outlet, N Digital, that he believes the crime was planned.

"It doesn't seem like it was a random robbery because the assailant jumped off the motorcycle, grabbed the gun and went straight to me, took off my chain and left," Cordero said.

"He didn't take the money I had in my pockets, nor my cell phone, nor did he address anyone else."

Cordero is a three-time MLB All-star who played from 1999 to 2012. He pitched for the Tigers, Rangers, Brewers, Reds, Blue Jays, and Astros.