'Today's Willie Geist Says Celebrity Endorsements 'Didn't Help' Kamala Harris

... But People Should Still Speak Out

"Today" star Willie Geist is sharing his 2 cents on the 2024 Presidential Election ... acknowledging Vice President Kamala Harris' many celebrity endorsements didn't matter in the long run.

We caught up with the newsman in New York City Wednesday, where he reflected on the tight race between the VP and Donald Trump ... who emerged the President-elect after winning big in several swing states.

This outcome came after Harris tapped many big names -- including Beyonce, Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Oprah Winfrey, among others -- to hit the campaign trail on her behalf.

As Willie put it ... despite the effort, it "certainly didn't help this time."

However, Willie encourages voters, including those of A-list status, to continue to speak out for causes they believe in.

He added ... "I think people, if they feel strongly about something they should speak out about it. It just doesn't mean it's gonna make a difference, though."

He noted people on both sides of the aisle were sick of all the campaign ads -- something we can all agree on!

As TMZ previously reported, Trump was named the victor in the 2024 Presidential Race after polls had the former prez and the vice president deadlocked ahead of Election Day. Both campaigns made several last-ditch efforts to resonate with voters ... with Trump and Harris both hosting big rallies in key battleground states.

Trump was announced the projected winner in the early hours Wednesday morning ... with 45, soon-to-be 47, giving a victory speech in Florida.

In his address, Trump promised "to fix everything about our country," and assured voters the country would "heal" upon his transition back to the White House.