U.S. Vet & Ex-NFL'er Nate Boyer Defends Michael Strahan Amid Anthem Controversy

Nate Boyer, U.S. Army Green Beret turned NFL player, is coming to the defense of Michael Strahan ... after the Pro Football Hall of Famer was accused of disrespecting the American Flag during a Veterans Day celebration -- something the Special Operator says is nonsense!

TMZ Sports talked to Boyer Monday night ... and asked the 43-year-old retired soldier and football player for his thoughts on Strahan, and the criticism.

"It's kind of ridiculous to be completely honest. First of all, Mike has a deep, deep respect for the military. He's done a lot of work in the veteran nonprofit space. He's a military brat. You know, he grew up around this. This is part of his life," Boyer said.

FYI, Michael's dad, Gene Strahan, was a Major in the U.S. Army.

The now-controversial moment came on Sunday during FOX's NFL pregame coverage -- live from a U.S. Naval base -- when "fans" became angry with the NY Giants legend for not putting his hand over his heart during the Star Spangled Banner, while the rest of the guys did.

The critics have accused Michael of being "disrespectful."

Nate, who completed tours in Iraq and Afghanistan with U.S. Army Special Forces, believes the critique reeks of desperation.

"The gesture itself, he's standing there with his hands crossed, not disrespectfully in any way," Boyer told us. "I just don't understand. I don't understand that. It feels like people are just reaching and they're just picking at something, but it's like I mean I'm offended by hearing that."

Boyer says Strahan has also done a bunch for his charitable organization, which he started with Jay Glazer (who happens to be Michael's best friend).