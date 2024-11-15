Dallas Strip Clubs Host Watch Parties for Tyson-Paul Fight
Mike Tyson v. Jake Paul Dallas Strip Clubs Ready For Rush ... Specials For Big Fight!!!
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are throwing down at AT&T Stadium in Texas tonight ... and, fans in the area who couldn't score tickets can enjoy the match with a stripper dancing on them.
We called up a few strip clubs in the Dallas area and asked about their fight night plans ... and many told us they've got specials and deals for patrons who want a little lovin' with their fightin'.
Spearmint Rhino in North Dallas tells us they're offering selected bottle service for $175 and lap dances for $25 ... while The Men's Club of Dallas is offering steak and lobster for $23, a $150 bottle service and just $3 for a domestic beer.
Dallas Showclub says they've got a $200 bottle section for the fight -- plus a steak and shrimp deal for $7.95 and a $3 call drink and beer special. Patrons can stuff their faces and get their bootylicious fill at the same time.
Worth noting ... on top of the deals, all 3 establishments promise every TV will be focused on the fight -- so, if there's a dancer covering up one screen, guests just need to turn their heads to see Mike and Jake go at it.
One place we're told you won't find a deal is Baby Dolls ... with the manager telling us they don't do specials ever -- even for the biggest fight of the year.
We're told Baby Dolls expects a packed house and they'll have tons of women ready to shake it ... but, that doesn't differ from any other night -- just like the buffet they always offer from 4 to 10 PM.
There is one exception ... the manager promises he'll pay for any TMZ employee to get a dance if we pull up to the club -- though it may be a little too late for us to catch a flight.
The fight card kicks off at 7 PM in Dallas ... and the clothes are coming off even earlier than that.