Dallas Strip Clubs Host Watch Parties for Tyson-Paul Fight

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are throwing down at AT&T Stadium in Texas tonight ... and, fans in the area who couldn't score tickets can enjoy the match with a stripper dancing on them.

We called up a few strip clubs in the Dallas area and asked about their fight night plans ... and many told us they've got specials and deals for patrons who want a little lovin' with their fightin'.

Spearmint Rhino in North Dallas tells us they're offering selected bottle service for $175 and lap dances for $25 ... while The Men's Club of Dallas is offering steak and lobster for $23, a $150 bottle service and just $3 for a domestic beer.

Dallas Showclub says they've got a $200 bottle section for the fight -- plus a steak and shrimp deal for $7.95 and a $3 call drink and beer special. Patrons can stuff their faces and get their bootylicious fill at the same time.

Play video content

Worth noting ... on top of the deals, all 3 establishments promise every TV will be focused on the fight -- so, if there's a dancer covering up one screen, guests just need to turn their heads to see Mike and Jake go at it.

One place we're told you won't find a deal is Baby Dolls ... with the manager telling us they don't do specials ever -- even for the biggest fight of the year.

We're told Baby Dolls expects a packed house and they'll have tons of women ready to shake it ... but, that doesn't differ from any other night -- just like the buffet they always offer from 4 to 10 PM.

There is one exception ... the manager promises he'll pay for any TMZ employee to get a dance if we pull up to the club -- though it may be a little too late for us to catch a flight.