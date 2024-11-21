Guess Who This Flexin' Kid Turned Into!

Before this blonde boy flexin' for the camera turned into a household name, he was just kickin' it with his older bro in Cleveland, Ohio and started filming and creating content at just 10 years old ...

He first posted videos on the social media platform, Vine, and soon after launched his YouTube channel -- known for pranks and hip hop music.

In 2018, he started his boxing career and went up against fellow YouTuber, Deji Olatunji.